Isaiah Thomas on his health, his time in Boston & advice from Kobe Bryant

Free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas joined Chris Haynes on another packed episode of Posted Up.

Thomas begins the podcast by opening up about his hip issues, his recovery from surgery last year and how the Celtics handled the situation while in Boston.

The guys also take a trip down memory lane and touch on draft night, battling Jimmer Fredette while in Sacramento and the growth of his game from Phoenix to Boston.

Isaiah caps the podcast with a couple of incredible stories. He expands on a tweet he recently shared involving a new tattoo and a game-winning shot against the Atlanta Hawks. And as we near the first anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, Thomas reveals how the Black Mamba helped him through struggles both on and off the court.

