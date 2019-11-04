Isaiah Thomas could be part of the starting lineup introductions when the Washington Wizards visit TD Garden for a Nov. 13 matchup with the Boston Celtics.

The former Celtics star will start at point guard for the Wizards in Monday night game against the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wizards are moving guard Isaiah Thomas into the starting lineup tonight against Detroit, league sources tell ESPN. He's averaged 16.3 PPG and 7.3 APG in his first three games. He hasn't started an NBA game since 2018 with Lakers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 4, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thomas' road back to being a starter has been a lone one, and this is a tremendous milestone in his comeback.

Injuries prevented him from regaining the All-Star form he showed in Boston after the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal involving Kyrie Irving before the 2017-18 season. The Cavs traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2018 trade deadline. He signed with the Denver Nuggets for the 2018-19 campaign but injuries limited him to only 12 games.

Thomas has made three appearances for the Wizards this season and has scored 16-plus points each night. He's also shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range in 21 minutes per game.

Story continues

The Wizards haven't been able to find a good replacement for injured star John Wall this season, and Thomas deserves a chance to earn the role based on how well he's played of late.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Isaiah Thomas named starting point guard for Wizards as matchup vs. Celtics nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston