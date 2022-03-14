Isaiah Thomas on LaMelo Ball: He’s going to be the face of this league

“I mean, he’s going to be the face of this league,” Thomas said after Friday night’s 142-120 win over New Orleans at Smoothie King Center. “He’s already an All-Star. Give him two or three years and he’s going to be top-five, top-10 in this league easily. He’s a special talent. He’s very young. He has great energy. His pace to the game, you can’t teach his pace. And he’s, what, 6-foot-7? He has the full package.”

Source: Charlotte Observer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Ran into a familiar face in the metaverse. Just need LaMelo Ball to help me find some new fits…

@LaMelo Ball x @TheSandboxGame pic.twitter.com/NwZ0AUcjoS – 2:58 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Sounds like Isaiah Thomas is going to be a part of the #Hornets rotation moving forward. James Borrego said he likes the minutes Thomas is giving them and feels like they are very efficient when he’s in the game. – 1:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo is impressing Isaiah Thomas.

“He’s going to be the face of this league. He’s already an All-Star. Give him two or three years and he’s going to be top-five, top-10 in this league easily.”

Thomas is sticking around. He can witness the ascension.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:18 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Isaiah Thomas has signed a second 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/69xfFiBKXQ – 12:22 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Hornets have officially signed veteran Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day deal. – 12:04 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The #Hornets sign @Isaiah Thomas to a second, 10-day contract. When they played the Celtics earlier this week, Charlotte lost by 14 points but were +5 with Thomas on the floor which was tops among Charlotte reserves that game. – 11:44 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Hornets announce they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract. – 11:31 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. – 11:25 PM

Story continues

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Random note, LaMelo Ball has been big-time physical and aggressive chasing after offensive rebounds. A couple times dislodging #Pelicans. Going to need to do a better job of boxing him out and maybe get those calls – 9:28 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is live w/@jphanned now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA

– What New Orleans going to do now?

– Cavs/Heat

– Pass/Fail LaMelo Ball

– Will Kuz crown KCP?

– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA

Answering all your questions ⬇️

https://t.co/7lsn2sYW64 pic.twitter.com/8mqYbw7sim – 6:32 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Miles Bridges discusses how the arrival of LaMelo Ball changed the culture in Charlotte. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/09/mil… – 1:00 PM

More on this storyline