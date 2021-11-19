Isaiah Thomas, Justin Anderson added to Team USA World Cup Qualifying team

Marc J. Spears: Isaiah Thomas and Justin Anderson to November 2021 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Roster.

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Justin Anderson (Fort Wayne Mad Ants/Virginia) and Isaiah Thomas (free agent/Washington) were added by USA Basketball to its November 2021 USA World Cup Qualifying Team. – 1:06 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has been added to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Roster — coached by Jim Boylen.

Two former Pacers also on the team: Orlando Johnson and Brian Bowen II – 1:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Isaiah Thomas and Justin Anderson to November 2021 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Roster. – 1:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Isaiah Thomas will soon be playing basketball again. He was announced today as an injury replacement and will join USA Basketball for the start of its training camp Saturday. The Americans are prepping for the start of World Cup qualifying later this month. – 1:00 PM

Joe Vardon: Team USA announced its roster for the first round of the 2023 World Cup qualifier, which is later this month. The highlight is 2018 NBA champion Jordan Bell. Beyond him, Luke Kornet, Shaq Harrison, Chasson Randle, Frank Mason III are names you know. Jim Boylen is coach. -via Twitter @joevardon / November 15, 2021

Word is that another announcement initially expected this month from USAB — officially naming a replacement for Gregg Popovich as coach of the men’s national team — is now likely to occur closer to the end of the calendar year. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 29, 2021

Grant Hill, who has replaced Jerry Colangelo as USAB’s managing director, initially said that he hoped to name the successor to Popovich before the start of the NBA season. The timeline for completing the search, I’m told, has been pushed back for procedural reasons. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 29, 2021