Isaiah Thomas isn't ready to give up his reputation as a fourth quarter star

During two dominant years with the Boston Celtics that saw Isaiah Thomas earn two All-Star nods as well as All-NBA honors during the 2016-17 season, the point guard became well-known for his play in the fourth quarter.

Throughout that stretch, Thomas always seemed to shine when the lights were the brightest. He could play well for three quarters, but then it seemed as if he'd find an extra gear. If a bucket was needed late, he was the guy. So much so that those final minutes became known as "IT time".

A few bumpy years removed from those iconic nights, Thomas is now with the Wizards working to make it back to that elite level of play. As for the Celtics, they now have a different point guard coming up clutch late in Kemba Walker. Walker, who signed with Boston in the offseason, is averaging 25 points per game for his 8-1 squad and has been a force down the stretch. His recent play has some in Boston wondering if he now wears the crown when it comes to fourth-quarter heroics.

Thomas says hold on a minute.

LOL that's funny — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 12, 2019

There's no denying that Walker is at the top of his game right now, but Thomas' confidence isn't going anywhere. It's that attitude, always wanting to be the best, that has allowed him to work back to being a starter. Thomas will get a chance to make his point come Wednesday, as he makes his return to the arena he once thrived in when the Wizards visit the Celtics.

If the game is close late, there could be some good action between two guys who know a thing or two about getting a big basket.

