Isaiah Thomas highlights: Ex-Celtic shines in Lakers debut

Isaiah Thomas shines in impressive Lakers debut

Isaiah Thomas' ability to get buckets still translates to the NBA level.

The former Boston Celtics star played his first game for the Lakers on Friday night after signing a 10-day contract with Los Angeles on Thursday.

Thomas received a standing ovation from the visiting Minnesota crowd when he checked in against the Timberwolves in the second quarter, a sign of his popularity across the league.

A standing ovation for Isaiah Thomas as he checks into the game â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/K8gYsYff6Z — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2021

While the 32-year-old only played 21 minutes off the bench, he made the most of them, racking up 19 points on 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) with two rebounds, an assist and a block in his first NBA game action since April 12.

Thomas' first bucket came on a nifty floater in the lane, and he also connected on a contested stepback jumper.

ðŸ”¥ @isaiahthomas puts up 19 points in his return to the @Lakers and his 2021-22 NBA debut! pic.twitter.com/tgblSNIWGX — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2021

The Lakers lost in a 110-92 rout, but it was great to see Thomas doing his thing after he dropped 42 points in a G League game earlier in the week.

Thomas is on a 10-day contract and is serving as guard depth with Avery Bradley in health and safety protocols, so it's unclear whether he'll stick with L.A. The former Celtics All-Star was thrilled to be back on an NBA court Friday night, though.

The LOVE you guys show me doesnâ€™t go unnoticed, Iâ€™m thankful and appreciative of it all! That shit keeps me going fr fr #SLOWGRIND #TMC ðŸ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 18, 2021

The Lakers' next game is Sunday against the Bulls in Chicago.