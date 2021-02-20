Isaiah Thomas helps lead Team USA to win vs. Bahamas in AmeriCup quals
If there were any lingering doubts about whether former Boston Celtics floor general Isaiah Thomas could still put points on the board in a hurry, the former King in the Fourth put that notion to rest on Friday evening.
Of course it wasn’t against top-level competition but instead the Bahamian national team in the FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the one-time Celtic point guard scoring 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 22 minutes of floor time. IT went 7-of-15 from the floor overall and 5-of-9 from 3-point range for Team USA on the way to a 93 – 77 win over the Bahamas.
"My first time playing in a little over a year so I was a little rusty, but it felt amazing to be out there competing against really good players and also representing my country," said Thomas via the Associated Press. "The world knows I’ve got what it takes. So, it’s just about showing that I’m healthy," added the Celtic fan favorite, who spent much of the pandemic recovering from hip surgery -- the same hip he hurt in his final playoff run with Boston in 2017. "My skill didn’t go anywhere, it was just about getting a hundred percent healthy, which I am right now." https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1363179115214303232?s=20
There were certainly issues to iron out for the former NBAer, as Team USA head coach Joe Prunty noted after the game. "Yes, definite turnovers," he observed -- six, in fact.
"There were certain things defensively, assignments where he had to fight through things. Sometimes he did, sometimes he didn’t. That’s part of our defense though in terms of communication. It’s not always just on one guy, but overall I was very pleased with how he moved on the floor."
"He was able to get us in our offense for the most part, execute our offense and obviously make some shots," added Prunty. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1362970199389966338?s=20
Thomas wasn't the only former Celtic on the roster for Team USA, with both Joe Johnson and Brandon Bass contributing to the win. Bass put up 12 points and 10 boards, the former Boston big man a dominating interior force, while ISO Joe added 11 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists to help secure the victory.
