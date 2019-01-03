Isaiah Thomas "so happy" for Celtics star Gordon Hayward after 35-point game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Isaiah Thomas, like Boston Celtics fans everywhere, was in awe of Gordon Hayward's exceptional performance in Wednesday night's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden.

Hayward scored a season-high 35 points as the C's held off a second-half push by the T-Wolves to earn a victory without the injured Kyrie Irving, Aron Baynes and Robert Williams.

ICYMI: Gordon Hayward led the Celtics to victory over the Timberwolves with a season-high 35 points. Here are the highlights from the game pic.twitter.com/0xNT3MDm4J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 3, 2019

Thomas let his happiness for Hayward be known in a tweet Wednesday night.

So happy for @gordonhayward!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2019

Thomas, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August of 2017 by the Celtics in the deal that sent Irving to Boston, played a key role in the C's recruiting Hayward as a free agent in 2017.

Hayward's 2017-18 campaign was ended after five minutes when he suffered a gruesome leg injury in the season opener, and you can bet players around the league are pulling for him in his road back to full strength. Thomas certainly is among that group.

Wednesday's game was a positive step forward for Hayward, as well as a good display of his elite-level offensive talent. The Celtics need more of that play on a consistent basis to accomplish their lofty goals this season.

