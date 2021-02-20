Isaiah Thomas gives honest assessment of his performance in Team USA's win over Bahamas

Thomas gives honest assessment of his play vs. Bahamas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the first time in over a year, Isaiah Thomas got on the floor for a professional basketball game.

The former Boston Celtics star suited up for Team USA in their fifth of six 2022 Americup Qualifiers and performed pretty well. Thomas notably started the game by sinking back-to-back-to-back 3-point shots and finished the game tied for the team lead in points (19).

However, IT also had his share of struggles and turned the ball over six times. He acknowledged as much in a postgame tweet, but he also indicated that he should improve in the team's next game.

Rusty but will be better tomorrow!!! Damn it feels good to compete again 🏁 https://t.co/rYrzEyMWf1 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 20, 2021

Thomas took time to praise his team for the effort they put forth in the win as well.

Good team win tonight, on 2 the next! 🏁🇺🇸 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 20, 2021

Thomas definitely was a bit rusty, but it was to be expected. Again, he hadn't played competitively in over a year, so the fact that he was able to shoot 55 percent from beyond the arc and rack up 19 points was a great sign.

In Team USA's final qualifier, Thomas will have to focus on cutting down on avoiding turnovers. That said, his performance on Friday should be enough to pique the interest of GMs across the NBA, especially given how important quality 3-point shooting is in the NBA right now.

IT and Team USA will look to finish a perfect qualifying campaign when they take on Team Mexico at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.