Isaiah Thomas gets standing ovation, drills 3-pointer in Nuggets debut

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston
Isaiah Thomas' long-awaited return made for great theater Wednesday night in Denver.

Isaiah Thomas gets standing ovation, drills 3-pointer in Nuggets debut

Isaiah Thomas' long-awaited return made for great theater Wednesday night in Denver.

Isaiah Thomas gets standing ovation, drills 3-pointer in Nuggets debut originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Brad Stevens could have begun his All-Star vacation Wednesday night after the Boston Celtics defeated the Detroit Pistons.

But Stevens had a Denver Nuggets game to catch.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Celtics head coach set his DVR for Nuggets-Sacramento Kings to watch his former star player, Isaiah Thomas, make his Denver debut after a lengthy absence caused by offseason hip surgery.

Thomas didn't disappoint. Here's the Pepsi Center crowd giving "The Little Guy" a big ovation as he checked into his first NBA game since March 22, 2018:

In the third quarter, IT finally got his first bucket: a 3-pointer, of course.

The ex-Celtics guard only played 13 minutes but added eight points on a pair of 3-pointers and two assists during a feel-good night in Denver.

Considering Wednesday was just his 33rd game for his third team since his trade from Boston in August 2017, it was great to see Thomas balling once again.

Celtics fans may get the chance to see their former point guard later this season, too: Denver visits TD Garden on March 18.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next