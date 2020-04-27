Isaiah Thomas is fed up with you tweeting at him about 'The Last Dance'

Isaiah Thomas probably isn't too happy with his father right now.

The free-agent point guard was named after former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas after his dad, a diehard Lakers fan, lost a bet with a Pistons fan during the 1989 NBA Finals.

Isaiah and Isiah are two very different players from very different time periods: The Pistons' Isiah Thomas retired from the NBA when Isaiah was five years old.

But whenever the "old" Isiah pops up in the news, the current Isaiah takes the heat. Case in point: ESPN's latest two episodes of "The Last Dance," its documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Y'all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

The documentary rehashed the deep hatred Jordan had for Detroit's Isiah Thomas that boiled over when the Pistons walked off the court without shaking the Bulls' hands after Chicago defeated them in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Michael Jordan reacts to Isiah Thomas talking about the Pistons walking off in 1991.



"I know it's all bullshit."



"You can show me anything you want, there's no way you can convince me he wasn't an asshole." #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/XQQq9eGUhM







— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2020

Thomas denied snubbing Jordan in the documentary (and explained how the Boston Celtics played a role in Detroit's actions) but he still took plenty of heat on Twitter -- much of which was incorrectly directed at a certain former Celtics point guard.

Isaiah Thomas trying to explain walking off the court early. #TheLastDance



pic.twitter.com/RL51sQOgu0



— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) April 27, 2020

I loved it when Jordan called Isaiah Thomas an asshole last night on The Last Dance. He didn't lie either. He was a sneaky little snake. — Kool Moe Tee (@KyTomCat) April 27, 2020

Talk about a lasting hatred. Michael Jordan still hates Isaiah Thomas to this day. Those Piston teams were the toughest bunch ever in the NBA. By Sports beat Radio. pic.twitter.com/sPxAEc53jh — Sports Beat Radio (@johnspoulos) April 27, 2020

Jordan & isaiah thomas 2003 all star game the hate still real lmao pic.twitter.com/AuDwCNy49r — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) April 27, 2020

In a way, these mixups are a credit to Isaiah Thomas, who's made a big enough name for himself that modern NBA fans are inclined to spell the Pistons legend's name "Isaiah."

The modern-day Isaiah Thomas also doesn't seem to mind too much; he knows his namesake well, after all.

The NBA still is relying on old games to pass the time with the league suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Thomas may want to brace himself for more wayward mentions.

Isaiah Thomas is fed up with you tweeting at him about 'The Last Dance' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston