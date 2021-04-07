How Isaiah Thomas fared in Pelicans debut Tuesday vs. Hawks

How Isaiah Thomas fared in his Pelicans debut Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas is officially back.

After signing a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, the former Boston Celtics star made his season debut Tuesday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

Thomas wasted no time making his presence felt. He started his night by drilling a 3 early in the second quarter.

Yes sir - @isaiahthomas back at it 💪 pic.twitter.com/xifuePBHJq — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 7, 2021

Shorly after getting his first shot out of the way, Thomas made it back-to-back buckets with a smooth floater.

Back to back buckets for IT puts the Pelicans up 13! pic.twitter.com/hNX5l9MmhT — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 7, 2021

Make it eight straight points. Thomas stayed hot with another 3 one minute later.

Thomas cooled down in the second half, but overall it was a solid return for a guy who hasn't played in an NBA game since Feb. 3 of last year. He finished with 10 points (4-of-13 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3), with two assists, two rebounds, and four turnovers in 25 minutes.

Next up for I.T. as he hopes to turn his 10-day contract into a full-time deal is a meeting with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.