Isaiah Thomas: Don't forget how great I was with Celtics

Isaiah Thomas' future -- at least for next year -- is in Denver. But he doesn't want people to forget his past, either.

As seen below on an ESPN Tweet, Isaiah shared graphics that pointed out when he was a 2016-17 MVP candidate (adding "So Quick to forget!"), when he became the first player shorter than 6 feet to score at least 50 in a playoff game ("Legendary [expletive]! Don't get it twisted") and when he became the third player in NBA history to lead his team in scoring for 32 straight games ("it's just MJ and Kobe lol... So quick to ACT like they forgot"):

All those moments came when he was with the Celtics, of course.

But in the end, he says he's ready to move on: