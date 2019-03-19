Isaiah Thomas describes funny exchange with former Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

When Isaiah Thomas isn't jabbing Jaylen Brown about cutting his hair, it appears one of the topics discussed between the former Boston Celtics teammates is if the young forward is capable of defending the veteran guard.

Thomas, who returned to TD Garden as a member of the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, caught up with a bunch of his former Celtics teammates, including Brown, Marcus Smart and others before tip-off. It was Thomas' first game action against Boston since the team traded him in 2017 to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

After the Nuggets' win, the 5-foot-9 guard shared some of an exchange he had with Brown:

IT asked about playful yapping with Jaylen Brown: "With me and Jaylen - because he thought he could guard me. He always thought he could guard me, but I told him I need six hands around me. I need three people to guard me." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 19, 2019

Would you expect Thomas to say anything different? His incredible confidence in himself is one of the reasons why he overcame the odds and turned into a really good NBA player.

Injuries have slowed him over the last two seasons, though, and he was removed from the Nuggets' rotation last week, but Thomas remains confident that a return to All-Star form is possible.

"I just want a legit opportunity," Thomas told reporters before Monday's game. "Whatever the role may be, it's gonna be. I know I can play at a high level again. Given the opportunity, I can be an All-Star, I can be all-NBA, I can be all that because physically I feel great. But it's all about the opportunity. If I get an opportunity, I'm going to be ready for it and take full advantage of it. When this summer comes, I'll figure out what's the best opportunity and situation for myself and my family and then go from there."

Thomas will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and if he can impress in the limited role he's expected to play for the remainder of 2018-19, it's certainly possible a number of teams could have interest in signing him over the summer.

