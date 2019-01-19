Isaiah Thomas could make Denver Nuggets debut in February originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Since his heartbreaking trade from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the blockbuster Kyrie Irving deal two summers ago, Isaiah Thomas has struggled to stay on the court.

After a hip injury in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals cut short his playoff run that captivated Celtics fans, Thomas appeared in just 32 games last season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, before shutting it down for the season in late March with hip surgery. He's been on the mend ever since.

But, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the long recovery back could finally be complete. Citing source, Woj reports that Thomas could finally make his Denver Nuggets debut before the All-Star break, perhaps as early as the weekend of Feb. 11-13 and no later than Feb. 22.

"The final hurdle for Thomas remains playing full 5-on-5 scrimmages. He is expected to start that process soon," Woj writes.

The 5-foot-9 Thomas, 29, who signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets last summer, is only two seasons removed from earning Second Team All-NBA honors with the Celtics, when he averaged 28.9 points per game. But he's yet to come close to that production since leaving Boston.

