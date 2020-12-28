Isaiah Thomas: 'I could definitely help' Celtics' bench scoring issues

Isaiah Thomas: 'I could definitely help' C's bench scoring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas believes he can still bring a spark for the team he electrified from 2014-17.

The ex-Boston Celtics point guard is still looking for a team and claims he's back to his All-Star self after dealing with a nagging hip injury. Thomas has been open about his desire to return to Boston, and perhaps he could be a good fit for the Celtics' bench.

That was the subject of a recent column by Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, and I.T. agreed he'd be able to help the C's second unit.

"I could definitely help with that! Ima just keep workin though," Thomas responded on Twitter.

The Celtics' lack of bench scoring definitely has been a concern over the last year or so. Boston signed veteran guard Jeff Teague during the offseason to help remedy the issue.

Would Thomas be able to provide a boost? Who knows, but the former beloved Celtic seems pretty confident in his abilities as he searches for a new team in free agency.