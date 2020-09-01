Isaiah Thomas calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo for comments on defending Jimmy Butler

IT calls out Giannis for comments on defending Butler in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jimmy Butler torched the Milwaukee Bucks when it mattered most late in Monday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Butler outscored the Bucks 13-8 and didn't miss a single shot over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter as Miami secured a 115-104 win.

Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year winner. However, he didn't guard Butler when the outcome of the series opener hung in the balance.

Antetokounmpo's strength, length and shot blocking ability would've made Butler's job much more difficult, but Milwaukee never made the switch. Antetokounmpo was asked after the game about not matching up with Butler in crunch time, and his answer wasn't exactly what you want to hear from a reigning MVP and an elite defensive player.

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas shared his honest reaction to Antetokounmpo's comments with the following tweet:

Thomas makes a valid point.

The best defenders in the league, including Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, probably would've asked for that matchup in the final minutes of the game.

Both Antetokounmpo and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer deserve blame for not recognizing the best defensive assignments late in Game 1. It's one of a few adjustments the Bucks must make before Wednesday's Game 2.