Isaiah Thomas quickly apologizes for calling Cleveland a 's---hole' on Facebook Live

Isaiah Thomas probably won’t see a warm welcome from Cleveland anytime soon. (AP Photo)

More than a year later, the Isaiah Thomas trade somehow got even worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Denver Nuggets’ guard took to Facebook Live on Saturday and started reviewing the past cities of his NBA career. Sacramento, Los Angeles and Boston all received high marks, while Phoenix was also called “cool.” Cleveland though? Well:

“Cleveland was a sh*thole. I see why Bron left. Again.”

Isaiah Thomas on his time in Cleveland… 👀 pic.twitter.com/xsailU04BA — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 12, 2018





It’s probably not a coincidence that Thomas’ most miserable stretch as a pro happens to coincide with his lowest opinion of a city, but Thomas still decided to get personal with the crack about LeBron James’ departure.

The Cavaliers’ highest-profile return in their infamous Kyrie Irving trade, Thomas averaged 14.7 points per game on 36.1 percent shooting with 4.5 assists in 15 games for Cleveland, well below his past benchmarks. He also missed a good chunk of the season with a hip injury and didn’t seem to mesh well in the locker room, up to his midseason trade to the Lakers. All told, not the best experience for player, club or fans.

Thomas would later walk back his review of Cleveland, chalking up his word choice as “playing around” and noting that he said “all love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland,” which is probably a significantly small minority in the city right now.

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said…. All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

Thomas also went on another rant later on Facebook Live, laying out an argument for why Cleveland is, in fact, not a “s—hole.”

Here’s Isaiah Thomas apologizing and saying Cleveland was NOT a sh—hole pic.twitter.com/a9XUyETIqd — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 12, 2018





