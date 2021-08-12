Isaiah Thomas addresses Celtics' reported free-agent interest

Isaiah Thomas addresses Celtics rumors, makes case for reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's no secret that Isaiah Thomas would love to reunite with the Boston Celtics. But is the feeling mutual?

The free-agent point guard is seeking an NBA job after a brief stint last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, his fifth team in the four years since the Celtics traded him in 2017.

Boston was reported as having interest in signing Thomas last week, and the 32-year-old addressed that rumor Wednesday during an appearance on ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby" show.

"There’s a little talk about that," Thomas said about a potential Celtics reunion. "I think the world wants that to happen because it only makes sense.

"If the opportunity presents itself, I know I can help that team -- especially the young guys, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. I know I can help."

Thomas also revealed he's been talking to "about four teams" this offseason regarding an NBA return.

Thomas' best season with the Celtics came during Brown's rookie year, when he averaged 28.9 points per game while Brown played mostly in a reserve role. Thomas didn't overlap with Tatum, but he's a big fan of the young All-Star's game.

He got a good chance https://t.co/4DSo5VsJ63 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 6, 2021

The Celtics' backcourt is very crowded after adding Dennis Schroder and Kris Dunn to a group that includes Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard. So, unless Boston trades Dunn, it's hard to see the team taking on another point guard, even if it's a Boston fan favorite on a minimum deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in Thomas as well, so it's possible he lands elsewhere. Then again, it sounds like he's at least on the Celtics' radar, and Boston's new head coach is a fellow Pacific Northwest native in Ime Udoka (Portland, Ore.).

While Thomas hasn't played more than 40 games in a season since 2016-17 due to a hip injury, the two-time All-Star is doing his best to promote himself after dropping 81 points in Jamal Crawford's Seattle Pro-Am league.

“I’m just trying to present myself in a way that I can show teams that I’m healthy in any role that is given to me," Thomas added. "That’s all I’m doing. Hopefully that call comes and you know I’ll be ready to take it back to the top."

Check out Thomas' full interview below.