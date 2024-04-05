Isaiah Swope only ever asked for a chance. He showed why this year with Indiana State

INDIANAPOLIS – Isaiah Swope has come a long way from his time at Castle High School.

His path taken has never been the traditional route. The undersized guard played in front of empty gyms as a senior because of the pandemic. His recruitment suffered and the only school taking a chance was 26 minutes across the Lloyd Expressway. Throw in a transfer midway through college too.

There's always been one common denominator with Swope. He wanted the opportunity. You’re witnessing what he can do when given one.

The junior guard nearly willed Indiana State to the NIT Championship on Thursday in front of a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse. Swope poured in a team-high 19 points in a nationally televised game, a 79-77 loss to Seton Hall.

“He’s playing on one leg and scoring 19 points against a great team,” said ISU coach Josh Schertz. “When he’s healthy, one of the best players in the Missouri Valley.”

Indiana State Sycamores guard Isaiah Swope (2) yells in excitement Thursday, April 4, 2024, during the NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Indiana State Sycamores, 79-77.

Seton Hall spoiled the ending after trailing by seven with three minutes remaining. Swope was almost the hero in the final seconds but a three-point attempt was blocked. It doesn’t change the transformation he’s showed in his career. It doesn’t change the toughness put on display since December.

The Castle graduate played over half the season with loose cartilage plus a torn lateral meniscus in his knee. He can’t practice and fights through the pain on game day. Swope requires multiple surgeries soon to get healthy for next year.

An All-Missouri Valley Conference season on one leg? Good luck finding a tougher competitor.

“An absolute warrior,” said Schertz. “In an era where guys are skipping bowl games or the NIT, this dude put off surgery to be with his team. That’s all you need to know about him. His heart, his will, his toughness. I’ve got so much faith in him to make big shots.”

Swope averaged 15.8 points and shot 36 percent from deep in his junior season. He was second team All-MVC and runner-up for Newcomer of the Year to teammate Ryan Conwell. No Indiana State players were made available for interviews following the championship.

None of it is surprising for the lucky few who watched him back home. Swope averaged 22.2 points as a senior with Castle before signing with Southern Indiana. He took incremental leaps each year, becoming one of the more dynamic guards in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I don’t think we’ve had a player that works harder than Isaiah did when he was here,” said Castle coach Brian Gibson. “He put in the time and has amazing natural abilities. We’ve been blessed with lots of really talented guys. One of the common denominators for all those guys is how hard they work to become better players.”

Swope entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season. He chose Indiana State, presumably to have moments like his 16-point second half against Seton Hall. There were more. Swope went nuclear in the second half of the MVC championship loss to Drake. He was “the best player on the floor” with 26 in a loss at Michigan State. Imagine what he could have done if given the opportunity of the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana State Sycamores guard Isaiah Swope (2) rushes up the court against Utah Utes forward Ben Carlson (1) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during the NIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Utah Utes, 100-90.

His three in the NIT Championship from just shy of the mid-court logo sent a very pro-Indiana State crowd into a frenzy. There is potential for higher levels of basketball next year once he returns to full health. But one thing became clear this night and this season.

Never count him out. No moment is too big.

“Guys tend in this system to make big jumps year to year,” said Schertz. “I expect him to be exponentially better. If he’s healthy, he’s as good as any.”

