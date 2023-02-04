Isaiah Stewart with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

AFP

Mexico's Abraham Ancer retained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International on Friday as a slew of big names from the rebel LIV Golf tour failed to make the cut.Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau -- all star signings for the Saudi-backed tour -- dropped out at the par-70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.