Isaiah Simmons won’t work out at Clemson’s pro day
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons will not work out at the school’s pro day later this week, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. Simmons instead will hold a workout in April.
Simmons sat out on-field drills at the Combine last month.
He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash on his first attempt and declined to run a second time.
It nearly set a combine record for a linebacker, with Shaquem Griffin having run a 4.38 clocking two years ago.
Simmons weighed 238 pounds, had a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.
He played every position in the Clemson defense except nose tackle and the 3-technique. Simmons’ best fit in the NFL could be at weakside linebacker.
