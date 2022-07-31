Isaiah Simmons is Cardinals’ star backer, set to play all over

The Arizona Cardinals are planning on utilizing Isaiah Simmons in a number of roles this coming season. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph even has a new position term for Simmons.

“He is our star backer,” he told reporters Saturday.

What is a star backer?

“Star backer is a guy that plays linebacker, safety and a little bit of dime,” he explained. “He’s a star position and in this scheme, he can be a lot of places.”

So far, he has been seen working out with the safeties. He played almost exclusively at slot cornerback in Saturday’s practice. He played linebacker and can be asked to play off the edge or blitz from off the ball.

“He’s special because he can do things that other guys can’t do as far as covering,” Joseph said. “He’s a big man who can tackle, he can run and chase, he can blitz, he can play to the edge, but also he’s covered guys in the slot like (Dallas Cowboys receiver) CeeDee Lamb and he likes it, and that’s different than other linebackers.”

Could Simmons be used as the Cardinals’ slot cornerback? Perhaps.

Joseph doesn’t know what limitations he has in who he can cover yet. “That’s what camp’s for, to kind of figure out how far we can go with him playing certain spots.”

Where he plays each week will be based on the game plan.

Simmons played well last year. Joseph said his numbers were “off the charts.” He made lots of plays but gave up too many, which is what he wants to see improve this season.

The way it sounds, Simmons should become one of the most important players on defense for the Cardinals.

