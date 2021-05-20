Isaiah Simmons was best defensive rookie at end of 2020, says Cardinals DC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arizona Cardinals fans were mostly disappointed with how 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons’ rookie season went. As the No. 8 overall pick, many hoped he would be an every-down player and be used all over the field.

It didn’t end up being that way.

However, by the end of the year, he was making plays and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph made a bold claim recently.

His assessment of Simmons comes via NFL Network’s Jim Trotter.

“He got off to a slow start last year, no doubt about it,” Trotter said on NFL Network. “But Vance told me if you track him from training camp all the way to the end of the season that he was the best rookie defensive player in the league last year.”

Best rookie defensive player?

In his final seven games of the season, he had 34 tackles and two sacks.

He ended the season with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He did that in only 376 defensive snaps, 34% of the Cardinals’ total defensive snaps.

He didn’t have any offseason reps. There was no preseason. The Cardinals had to bring him on slowly.

They have big expectations for him in 2021.

Perhaps it is hyperbole, but what Joseph says gives hope that he can be great in his second season when the Cardinals are counting on him.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Top plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

    Top plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 05/18/2021

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura put heated exchange behind them

    Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura worked out their differences after a dugout altercation on Sunday.

  • Borrego hopes tough finish drives Hornets to take next step

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) While the Charlotte Hornets found a player to build around in point guard LaMelo Ball and made significant strides this season, coach James Borrego knows there's plenty of work to do before his young team is ready to compete with the NBA's elite. The Hornets were 8-17 after Gordon Hayward went down with a season-ending foot injury and lost their final six games, including an embarrassing 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament. Borrego said the late season struggles serve as a ''necessary step'' for the Hornets.

  • Celtics' Robert Williams exits play-in game vs. Wizards with injury

    The Celtics lost Robert Williams in the second quarter of Tuesday's play-in game vs. the Wizards as the big man left with an injury.

  • Andrew Berry: We have felt comfortable with Baker Mayfield for a long time

    The Browns repeatedly have expressed confidence that they finally have found their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. In fact, a recent report indicated they are so “ecstatic” about Mayfield that they have no interest in a trade for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers shop the reigning league MVP. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on [more]

  • VP Harris on anti-Asian hate: Let's "turn that pain into action"

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday condemned the yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate and urged the Asian American community to harness its political power.What she's saying: "When we saw the targeting, when we've seen the hate, when we've seen the viciousness of it all ... As a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief, and I believe we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action," the country's first Asian and Black vice president said at the AAPI Victory Alliance's unity summit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The reporting center Stop AAPI Hate has received over 6,600 reports since March 2020, but that number falls short, Harris said, pointing to her experience working on hate crimes reports as California's attorney general.She also condemned the current slew of GOP-led voting restrictions, which she said will "suppress" Asian Americans' right to vote. AAPI voter turnout jumped by 46% between 2016 and 2020, and used vote-by-mail at a higher rate than any other group, USA Today reports."We have an opportunity to ... transform our nation's future," she added, encouraging the community to mobilize its power. "And it is what I call American aspiration. It is the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. It is the determination, not only to dream, but to do."Hillary Clinton, who also spoke at the event, said that seeing the community respond to anti-Asian hate has given her hope."Facing adversity can break you, it can discourage you, it can depress you, it can make you feel like there’s nothing you can do, but that’s not what I’m seeing," she said. "I’m seeing a real coming-together, not only of the community itself, but the allies — people who are standing up, speaking out, voting on behalf of what should be obvious, which is a fair, just, equal, inclusive America."The big picture: Congress this week sent the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to President Biden's desk, which Harris applauded in her remarks on Wednesday. Some Asian and LGBTQ advocacy groups have spoken out against the bill, however, arguing it will bolster policing.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saweetie Says Education is Important to ‘Unlearn Hate’ Against Asian Americans

    Saweetie, an American rapper of Chinese, Filipino and Black descent, has recently spoken out about the rising hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Using your platform: In an interview with TMZ Live on Monday for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Saweetie talked about the role of social media in bringing awareness to anti-Asian violence. Close to home: Saweetie offered her thoughts on the growing violence, such as the recent attack on an elderly Asian woman in New York City which she says "could have been my grandmother."

  • Stephen A. Smith: Jayson Tatum 'put the world on notice' with 50-point game

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith couldn't help but give Jayson Tatum a huge amount of praise after the Celtics star scored 50 points in his team's NBA play-in tournament game win over the Wizards.

  • WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields gets some reps in with WR Marquise Goodwin

    Bears fans have been starving for any and all highlights of Justin Fields throwing the football, and here are some with Marquise Goodwin.

  • Colts planned to draft Christian Darrisaw before Kwity Paye fell

    Indy had their eyes on Darrisaw before Paye fell to them.

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Anderson Silva: UFC ‘completely terrible’ for blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing

    Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.

  • Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

    Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.

  • Entering 16th year as pro, Cris Cyborg explains why she doesn’t plan on slowing down

    On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.

  • Cody Garbrandt details scary COVID-19 battle: 'I'll never take my health for granted again'

    To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.

  • Deshaun Watson breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations with Instagram workout video

    Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.

  • Disappointed Georges St-Pierre says boxing Oscar De La Hoya would’ve been ‘dream come true’

    Georges St-Pierre would have loved the opportunity to box one of his favorite fighters.

  • The Daily Sweat: It's possible Lakers remind us of their greatness against Warriors in play-in game

    While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.

  • Aaron Rodgers will make a media appearance — and it’s going to send a message regardless of what he says

    What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?