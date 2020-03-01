Isaiah Simmons' 40-yard time impresses Raiders' Mike Mayock at combine

There's pretty much no chance Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons falls to the Las Vegas Raiders at the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But that doesn't mean general manager Mike Mayock can't dream.

During the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday in Indianapolis, Simmons, a freak athlete, posted an insane 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.

We see you, @isaiahsimmons25



My goodness, do we see you. pic.twitter.com/ZZc9JB70He



— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 1, 2020

NFL Network cameras caught Mayock's reaction to Simmons' time:

Just how fast did Simmons run? To put it into perspective, NFL Network overlaid his time with the times of some of the best defensive backs and running backs in the NFL. Derwin James. Jalen Ramsey. Saquon Barkley. Alvin Kamara. Zeke Elliott. Simmons beat all of them.

Shortly after registering that 40-time, Simmons went on Twitter and posted a GIF of a football coach screaming "Bring me the money." Even Simmons realized what he just did.

In their latest NFL Mock Draft, which was updated before the NFL Scouting Combine, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock have Simmons going No. 4 overall to the New York Giants.

Based on his performance this week in Indy, Simmons might go even higher.

So if Mayock, Gruden and the Raiders want him in Sin City, they are going to have to trade up to get him. And it would cost them a lot to move up into the top three selections from No. 12.

