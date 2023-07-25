Isaiah Rodgers Sr. suspension didn't change Colts' cornerback plans

WESTFIELD -- The Colts will begin training camp Wednesday with the youngest outside cornerbacks in the NFL.

At one spot will be JuJu Brents, a second-round rookie from Kansas State. At the other will likely be a second-year undrafted player in Dallis Flowers to start, with fifth-round South Carolina rookie Darius Rush and second-year undrafted player Darrell Baker Jr. competing.

They will not have Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who was the presumed top option entering a contract year before the NFL suspended him for the season in June for gambling, and the Colts subsequently released him. But the plan was to go young all along.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know if it really changed my outlook," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said of the suspension. "We drafted three corners. There's a reason we drafted three of them."

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was in line to be the Indianapolis Colts' top outside cornerback before he was suspended for the 2023 season for gambling.

MORE: Here are 5 Colts position battles to watch in training camp

The reason is that five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore requested a trade and veteran Brandon Facyson was a free agent. Rodgers Sr. and nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II had a year left under contract. The pipelines were bare, and they weren't planning on going to free agency to fill them.

But the Rodgers Sr. news still caught Ballard in disappointment. He said he had no idea it was a possibility during the spring, and he was left adjusting to the impending loss of his top outside cornerback as well as defensive end Rashod Berry.

Advertisement

"They made bad choices, man. They made a bad choice," Ballard said. "The league is pretty clear on what can and can't be done. They broke the rules and they're paying the price for it. I think they'll learn a lesson from it. The guys who have been punished from it, it's a shame, but you learn some hard lessons from it and you move forward.

"It's pretty clear to me: Just don't bet. Don't bet on football. Don't bet on games, especially when you're in the building. Be smart."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Isaiah Rodgers Sr. suspension didn't change cornerback plans