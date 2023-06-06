Isaiah Rodgers Sr. issues apology amid gambling investigation

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is under investigation for potential violations against the NFL’s gambling policy, and he issued an apology Monday night.

The verdict of the investigation has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but Rodgers Sr. made his apology taking full responsibility for his actions.

If the investigation warrants a suspension, it could be a lengthy one. Former Atlanta Falcons and current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for an entire season when the league found he was betting while away from the team.

This offseason, four players on the Detroit Lions roster and several staff members were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder and David Purdum, Rodgers Sr. reportedly opened an account under the name of an associate.

The sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers, the sources said. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games, the sources said. Most of the bets were in the $25-$50 range, although there was at least one low four-figure bet.

We’ll see what the verdict is on Rodgers Sr. pretty soon and it very well could have some big implications for the Colts’ upcoming season and the cornerback’s career.

