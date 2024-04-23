Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling suspension

When the NFL reinstated several players from their gambling suspensions last week, Philadelphia defensive back Isaiah Rodgers was not among the group.

But now, he is officially eligible to play in the 2024 season.

The league announced on Tuesday that effective immediately, Rodgers has been reinstated and is eligible to participate in all team activities.

Rodgers was suspended for violating the gambling policy while with Indianapolis. The Colts cut Rodgers after he was suspended, but the Eagles signed him last August.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Rodgers has appeared in 45 games with 10 starts. He's recorded 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

He also has returned 61 kicks, averaging 27.0 yards per return. With the new kickoff rule, Rodgers could have even more value for Philadelphia in 2024.