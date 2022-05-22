Is Isaiah Rodgers the Colts’ best-kept secret?

The Indianapolis Colts cornerback room includes a former Defensive Player of the Year and a 2021 Pro Bowler, but third-year player Isaiah Rodgers is well on his way toward a breakout campaign.

While our very own Cody Manning included Rodgers as one of the top breakout candidates for the Colts in 2022, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton sees a similar path for the former sixth-round pick.

Moton named Rodgers the team’s “best-kept secret” entering 2022.

In the Indianapolis Colts secondary, 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II will garner the spotlight. Even though Isaiah Rodgers made strides through his second pro season, he’ll head into the 2022 campaign as an unheralded defender for a top-10 scoring unit. Last year, Rodgers lined up primarily on the boundary and recorded seven pass breakups and three interceptions while allowing a 78.1 passer rating in coverage. In two terms, he made the jump from a high-end kick returner (24 returns for 692 yards and a touchdown in 2020) to a solid cover man on the perimeter who’s also a productive special teamer. Though the Colts signed Brandon Facyson, who’s played under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, Rodgers should move into a full-time starting position (on the outside) in the nickel alignment following a productive year in coverage.

Rodgers will get his chance to make an even bigger impact during his third season. He has some stiff competition with veteran Brandon Facyson, whom the Colts signed to a one-year deal in free agency.

But Rodgers has been ascending quickly within the ranks, and there is a chance he’s the breakout player for the Colts in 2022.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Adding Odell Beckham Jr. listed as top priority for Colts Carson Wentz: Jim Irsay's comments 'came out of left field' Alec Pierce rookie contract details revealed

Story continues

List