Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had been present for the team’s prior offseason workouts. In the aftermath of the news that he’s under investigation for “pervasive” violations of the league’s gambling policy, he was not seen by reporters during Wednesday’s session.

Via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Rodgers was absent from the on-field workout. Coach Shane Steichen declined comment, due to the ongoing probe.

Rodgers issued a statement on Monday night, accepting responsibility and apologizing for the distraction.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL’s gambling policy gives the Commissioner broad discretion to determine the appropriate punishment for a violation, up to and including lifetime banishment. Rodgers reportedly bet on Colts games; if he ever bet on the Colts to lose or to not cover the spread, it’s hard to imagine him ever being allowed to play in another NFL game.

Isaiah Rodgers was absent from Wednesday’s OTA practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk