Isaiah Pola-Mao turns a temporary corner to help USC's defense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Kartje
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Isaiah Pola-Mao #21 of the USC Trojans intercepts a pass.
USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao intercepts a pass against UCLA in December. With all the changes USC has undergone in its secondary, Pola-Mao is playing at cornerback in spring practice. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Their leader at safety left for the NFL. A starting cornerback followed. Their usual nickel corner was out for spring. The replacement tore a knee ligament last Tuesday. So as USC began scrimmaging on Saturday afternoon, with its secondary in somewhat rough shape, Isaiah Pola-Mao walked up from his usual perch at safety to line up in the slot, settling into his new, albeit temporary place at nickel.

There aren’t many other options at cornerback. Not after USC lost Max Williams for the year to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Greg Johnson, who opened last season as the starting nickel, isn’t expected to return from his own knee injury until fall either. Until Saturday, USC didn’t even have its top corner, Chris Steele, due to health and safety protocols.

But the Trojans still have Pola-Mao, who was already the linchpin of the secondary even before injuries swept through the depth chart. Now, he’ll be needed at another position.

“Isaiah's been in the system,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “He understands it, and it just helps him grow also and puts some tools in his toolbox by being so versatile."

Pola-Mao will likely revert to safety when Johnson returns in the fall. But for now, his move to nickel will open up plenty of chances for the four safeties who signed on early to fight for playing time.

Redshirt freshman Xavion Alford, who transferred from Texas this spring, was the main beneficiary of Pola-Mao’s move on Saturday, as he slid in next to Chase Williams on the first-team defense. His experience, Helton said, was the main reason for his early opportunity.

“We're so inexperienced, you can't put a value on that,” Helton said. “And so to have a year under your belt as a college football player, you can see that shine through.”

The other three safeties vying for time are all early-enrolling freshmen, eager to make an impression. On Thursday, Calen Bullock did just that, intercepting two passes.

Helton described Bullock as “extremely rangy.” He characterized fellow freshman Anthony Beavers as someone with “safety athleticism but plays the game physically like a linebacker.” And he noted that Xamarion Gordon “picked up the playbook probably faster than any of the young guys.”

Alford has the clearest path to playing time of the four. But with Williams standing out, he may have to hope for Pola-Mao’s move to nickel to stay permanent, if he hopes to snag a starting job.

Pili leaves practice

USC pass rusher Brandon Pili battles Washington State on Dec. 6.
USC pass rusher Brandon Pili battles Washington State on Dec. 6. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Among those vying for a place in the middle of USC’s defensive line, no one had a better opportunity than Brandon Pili, whose experience as a redshirt senior made him an obvious candidate to replace Marlon Tuipulotu.

But an injury held Pili out the first week of camp. Then, on Saturday, just two practices after returning, Pili suffered what appeared to be a left ankle or knee injury. He had to be helped off the practice field, unable to put any weight on the leg.

The severity of his injury was unclear. But if Pili is forced to miss the rest of spring — or longer — it could open the door for two of the Trojans’ young tackles to secure their spot on the line.

Redshirt freshman Jamar Sekona and early enrollee Jay Toia have impressed through two weeks of spring practice. Sekona stepped in on the first-team defense when Pili went down, while Toia also saw plenty of repetitions at the position.

For Toia, it’s the first reps he’s received in nine months following the canceled California high school season. But to the pleasant surprise of USC’s coaching staff, that long layoff hasn’t affected his conditioning.

His size, meanwhile, hasn’t surprised anyone. Helton called him “a mountain of a man” with the “head of an elephant.”

“Now, he’s a guy that we were hoping could possibly contribute next year because of his physical, mental maturity,” Helton said. “You’re talking about a 300-pound man that just, you have to double-team him. If you single him, it’s a hard day. We’re very fortunate to have Jay here. It was a great competitive battle in recruiting to get him here. He has a very bright future at USC.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Xfinity Series race at Martinsville postponed to Sunday finish

    Nagging rain has forced NASCAR officials to postpone Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 to a Sunday finish at Martinsville Speedway. The race will resume Sunday at noon ET with coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Brandon Jones is scored as the leader with 91 of a scheduled 250 laps complete. […]

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • Chris Boucher with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/08/2021

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

    Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an "inspiration" after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the world's most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Times to win by six lengths after taking control two fences from home at the Aintree course. Katie Walsh, whose third place in 2012 had been the best previous effort by a female jockey in the race, said Blackmore's feat was a great result for racing.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • Soccer: Ten-man Leeds snatch last-gasp win at Man City

    A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal. Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

  • Rookie Snapshot: Wide Receivers

    Liz Loza and draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top wide receivers — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce accept UFC fighter Julian Marquez's pickleball challenge

    The Chiefs players immediately accepted Marquez's offer to go toe-to-toe. On a court. Not in a ring or on a field.

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Olympic favorite? Sha’Carri Richardson ‘sends shockwaves’ with 100m time

    It's been 25 years since the last U.S. Olympic gold medalist in the women's 100m. Sha'Carri Richardson looks like the sprinter who can end that drought.

  • QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to be at North Dakota State for Trey Lance's 2nd Pro Day before the NFL draft.

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • Sharks trade Devan Dubnyk to Avalanche for Greg Pateryn, draft pick

    The Sharks have made a move a few days ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • Nets at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Saturday

    The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip tonight against the best team in the Eastern Conference.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • NFL analyst outlines potential cost for Patriots to trade for No. 4 draft pick

    Should the Patriots make this hypothetical trade offer to the Falcons for the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft?