Isaiah Oliver out for year, Kendall Sheffield will travel to London

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons made it through the first couple games without any major injuries, but that obviously wasn’t going to last forever. Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, whose switch to the nickel position was paying off nicely, left the game against Washington with a knee injury..

Oliver was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday and has now been ruled out for the year.

As for safety Erik Harris, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and wide receiver Russell Gage, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said they haven’t been ruled out yet, but the team will determine their statuses before leaving for London on Thursday.

Smith also gave updates on guard Josh Andrews and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, both of whom are currently on injured reserve, saying they will practice this week and fly to London with the team.

Sheffield would provide some depth at corner, which Atlanta could use with Oliver’s injury. Andrews would compete with Jalen Mayfield for the starting left guard spot, although Mayfield has made progress over the past two weeks, so don’t be surprised to see the team stick with the rookie.

Related

Falcons on track for another top-five pick in 2022 draft

Falcons Week 4 fantasy recap: Cordarrelle Patterson goes off

4 free-agent defensive backs work out for Falcons

Falcons place Isaiah Oliver on IR, sign two to practice squad

Recommended Stories