Isaiah Oliver out for year, Kendall Sheffield will travel to London

The Atlanta Falcons made it through the first couple games without any major injuries, but that obviously wasn’t going to last forever. Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, whose switch to the nickel position was paying off nicely, left the game against Washington with a knee injury..

Oliver was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday and has now been ruled out for the year.

Isaiah Oliver is out for the season with a knee injury. Help us wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gjN2coDgcZ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2021

As for safety Erik Harris, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and wide receiver Russell Gage, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said they haven’t been ruled out yet, but the team will determine their statuses before leaving for London on Thursday.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith hasn't ruled out S Erik Harris, DL Marlon Davidson or WR Russell Gage yet this week. Said they'll have to make a decision before they fly (tomorrow) whether or not they'll travel. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 6, 2021

Smith also gave updates on guard Josh Andrews and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, both of whom are currently on injured reserve, saying they will practice this week and fly to London with the team.

Josh Andrews and Kendall Sheffield will practice this week and travel to London. Neither are activated from IR yet. #Falcons — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 6, 2021

Sheffield would provide some depth at corner, which Atlanta could use with Oliver’s injury. Andrews would compete with Jalen Mayfield for the starting left guard spot, although Mayfield has made progress over the past two weeks, so don’t be surprised to see the team stick with the rookie.

Related