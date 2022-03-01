Isaiah Neyor ranks among Bleacher Report’s top big-play threats

After having just one legitimate playmaker at receiver in 2021, the Longhorns went out and got one of the best receivers in the transfer portal.

Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor racked up 44 catches for 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns while playing in an offense that was extremely run-heavy. At Texas, he will have infinite opportunities to make big-time plays alongside Xavier Worthy and may play his way into being a legitimate NFL prospect.

His combination of size, speed, and play-making ability has caught the attention of experts already even without suiting up as a Longhorn.

Bleacher Report released a list of players who they see as the top big-play threats in 2022. Joining the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and Rose Bowl star Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the No. 2 spot, is Neyor.

Here is what they said about Neyor:

The Longhorns are getting one explosive receiver in Neyor. As a freshman in 2020, he averaged 31 yards per catch in four games. He broke out as a sophomore with 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per reception, too. His 12 scores led the Mountain West and were tied for eighth nationally. He had seven games in which he averaged at least 20 yards per catch. He had 13 receptions that went over 30 yards as well, a figure that tied for fifth nationally. Per Burnt Orange Nation, Neyor accounted for 80 percent of Wyoming’s touchdown receptions and 41.5 percent of its receiving yards in its run-heavy offense (64.6 percent of its plays were runs). Neyor could have an even more explosive year in Austin in 2022. At quarterback, Texas will be choosing between former 5-star QB prospectand Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card. Texas (225.4; 71st) averaged about 60 passing yards more than Wyoming (162.7; 117th). Neyor transferring to an offense that will likely utilize him more than Wyoming did puts him near the top of this list.

The Longhorns will have two of the most explosive receiving in the nation with Neyor and Xavier Worthy. Factor in superstar running back Bijan Robinson and you have a three-headed monster that will give defensive coordinators nightmares.