Isaiah Neyor commits to Tennessee

Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor has committed to Tennessee.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 22.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore appeared in 19 games for Wyoming from 2019-21. He totaled 47 receptions, 1,039 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, while recording 73 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts.

At Wyoming, Neyor was a big-play threat at the Z-wide receiver position.

Neyor is from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas.

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.