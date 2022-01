Isaiah Mobley talks USC's win at Colorado & gives brotherly advice to NBA star Evan Mobley

Associated Press

Rob Phinisee spent four seasons waiting for a moment like the one he celebrated Thursday night. The junior guard scored 17 points in the first half and then closed out a career-high 20-point game by making the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 for Phinisee's first win over his hometown school. Phinisee was sensational on a night when the Hooisers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) desperately needed him.