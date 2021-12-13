Isaiah Mobley ‘proud’ of USC both on and off the court
Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Isaiah Mobley following No. 16 USC men’s basketball 73-62 win over Long Beach State on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Mobley totals a game-high in points (21) and rebounds (12) as the Trojans improve to 10-0 overall for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.