Isaiah McKenzie is the veteran slot WR the Steelers need

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a strong tandem of outside wide receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. What the Steelers are lacking is a slot receiver who can be a consistent threat in the passing game. With the news the Buffalo Bills had released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, a player is not available who could fill that role perfectly for the Steelers.

McKenzie saw multiple career highs in 2022. McKenzie started eight games and finished with 42 receptions for 423 yards and five total touchdowns. McKenzie has also proven to be a talented kick and punt returner when called upon to do so.

The Steelers currently have Steven Sims Jr. as a restricted free agent and Pittsburgh did not tender him. The Steelers also have Gunner Olszewski who the Steelers could save $2 million by cutting him.

We would much rather see the Steelers sign McKenzie, let Sims and Olszewski leave and then draft a fourth receiver in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. Let us know in the comments if you would like to see Pittsburgh try to sign McKenzie.

Bills released WR Isaiah McKenzie. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

