Isaiah McKenzie in sling as Bills have lengthy injury report

The Buffalo Bills had long injury report during their Wednesday practice from training camp. In addition, there’s an Isaiah McKenzie update that can’t be good.

First on the wide receiver, McKenzie was spotted on the sideline during the workout. He was wearing a sling and is listed to have a shoulder injury.

McKenzie was injured the day prior when he was hit by safety Jordan Poyer during practice.

Here’s McKenzie nursing his injury:

Isaiah McKenzie at practice today with his arm in a sling.#Bills pic.twitter.com/Rq4OEk4tDw — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 25, 2021

In addition to McKenzie wearing a sling, the Bills signed wide receiver and return man Steven Sims on Wednesday. Perhaps McKenzie will be back by the regular season, but there does appear to be a possibility that he might be out for some time.

Marquez Stevenson was also battling for playing time as a return man on the Bills, but the rookie is sidelined due to injury as well.

Speaking of which, here’s Buffalo’s full list of players that were not practicing due to injury:

Antonio Williams (neck)

Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)

Marquez Stevenson (foot)

Tommy Sweeney (foot)

Spencer Brown (knee)

Harrison Phillips (knee)

Jaquan Johnson (knee)

Trevon Hester (back)

Reid Ferguson (back)

Dane Jackson (stinger)

Taron Johnson (hand)

Levi Wallace (hip)

This list of players does not include the four who are currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those four are wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, along with defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler.

On minor positive notes: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) did individual work during practice, per reports. Linebackers Matt Milano and AJ Klein were also able to practice after having to be sent home on Tuesday due to COVID concerns.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (knee) and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (knee) both returned to practice as well.

