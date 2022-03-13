Isaiah McKenzie signs two-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is returning to the Buffalo Bills. McKenzie signed a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Isaiah McKenzie has played with the Bills for the past four seasons. He is a key special teams player and receiver for Buffalo. McKenzie averaged 24.3 yards per kick return and 7.7 yards per punt return in 2021.

McKenzie finished 2021 with 178 receiving yards, 20 receptions, and one receiving touchdown. He also rushed the ball 9 times for 47 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie scores during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie added 92 total yards in Buffalo’s two playoff games last season. The Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoff round.

Josh Allen and the Bills have high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos selected Isaiah McKenzie in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. The two-year deal is good for Isaiah McKenzie, who has only gotten one-year deals in the past.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news of McKenzie’s signing:

The #Bills and WR Isaiah McKenzie have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth a total of $8M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

