Isaiah McKenzie won’t be going anywhere this offseason.

The Bills announced that they have signed McKenzie to a new two-year contract on Sunday. No other terms were announced.

McKenzie joined the Bills as a waiver claim in 2018 and has played 53 games for the team over the last four seasons. He saw a limited role in the early weeks of the 2021 season, but stepped up in the absence of others with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a Week 16 win over the Patriots.

He finished the year with 20 catches for 178 yards and added 44 rushing yards and 48 receiving yards in the postseason. McKenzie has also returned punts and kicks during his time in Buffalo.

While McKenzie is back, there may be other changes coming to the Buffalo receiving corps. Emmanuel Sanders is set for free agency and Cole Beasley is looking for a trade.

Isaiah McKenzie signs two-year deal with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk