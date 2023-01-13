The Bills have listed two players as questionable to face the Dolphins in Sunday’s playoff opener.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips each received the tag. No one else on the team received an injury designation for this weekend.

McKenzie was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and then missed the final two days of practice this week. The Bills signed Cole Beasley to the active roster this week and he could see more time if McKenzie is ultimately unable to play.

Phillips has not practiced all week because of a shoulder injury. He played 19 snaps in the Week 18 win over the Patriots.

Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk