Isaiah McKenzie’s interesting tweet during Bills’ draft

Nick Wojton
1 min read
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not use words, but he did take to social media on Saturday during Day 3 of the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 NFL draft.

Specifically, he did so during the sixth round.

In that frame, the Bills had three picks. Two were defensive backs, Rachad Wildgoose and Damar Hamlin.

Then there is wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

First, here’s McKenzie’s message sent out on Twitter:

We can’t speak for the veteran wide receiver in terms of what this message meant. What is factual and is fair to say is that McKenzie had a pretty good season in 2020.

With 30 catches and 282 receiving yards, McKenzie also added eight total touchdowns. The gadget playmaker caught, tossed, and returned scores. Having said that, McKenzie actually shined as a return man when stepping in for the now departed Andre Roberts.

Perhaps McKenzie’s social media message is about the defensive back selections? Or maybe it was just a coincidence that it was sent out during Round 6 of the 2021 NFL draft?

But we wouldn’t be doing our job if we did not point out that Stevenson is a speedy wideout, who also had three touchdowns as a return man in college at Houston.

