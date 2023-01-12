Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie popped up on the team’s practice report Wednesday with a hamstring injury that limited him. He missed practice Thursday.

McKenzie said he hurt his hamstring in practice while running but expects to play Sunday.

“Nah, I should be fine,” McKenzie said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Buffalo News. “But we’ll see the next couple days.”

McKenzie has 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice Thursday with limited work. He didn’t practice Wednesday because of a lingering knee issue and a veteran rest day.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) remained out of practice.

Offensive guard Rodger Saffold returned Thursday after a rest day Wednesday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow, ankle) remained a full participant.

Isaiah McKenzie injured hamstring Wednesday and missed Thursday’s work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk