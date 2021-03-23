Isaiah McKenzie re-signing with Bills

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is set to run it back with the Bills.

McKenzie’s agents announced that McKenzie has agreed to a new deal with the team on Tuesday. No terms were part of the announcement.

McKenzie turned in a productive 2020 season while playing a quarter of the offensive snaps for the Bills. He had 30 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass for the AFC East champs in the regular season and added three catches for 14 yards and a score in the postseason. He also turned his lone punt return of the year into an 84-yard touchdown.

The Bills cut John Brown this month, but added Emmanuel Sanders to a receiving group that brings back Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis in addition to McKenzie.

Isaiah McKenzie re-signing with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • B/R suggests D.J. Fluker, Alex Okafor to Bills

    Bleacher Report suggests the Buffalo Bills could sign DJ Fluker, Alex Okafor in free agency.

  • Super Bowl aspiration brought Levi Wallace back to Bills

    Buffalo Bills CB Levi Wallace on re-signing, Super Bowl.

  • ProHockeyTalk’s 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker

    The 2021 NHL trade deadline is Monday, April 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

  • NHL still discouraging tanking — but less — with draft lottery changes

    Tanking is still discouraged but there will be slightly more incentive to be bad in the NHL, now.

  • NHL roundup: Four-goal burst powers Knights past Blues

    Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.

  • Energy already high among new additions to Patriots' roster

    The first time Kendrick Bourne walked into the New England Patriots’ team facility last week, he didn’t know what to expect. During his four NFL seasons in San Francisco, the 25-year-old receiver developed a perception from afar about a “stuck up” franchise that won often but appeared to do so devoid of joy and levity. It didn’t take long at all for those notions to melt away after he signed on to be part of the Patriots’ growing free agent class that will be tasked with erasing the sting of a humbling 7-9 season in 2020.

  • Brian Kelly A Consensus Top-Three Coach In The Athletic’s Top 25 Ranking

    The Fighting Irish head man was No. 3 on the lists put together by writers Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman.

  • Panthers sign Frankie Luvu

    The Panthers added another player to their linebacker group on Tuesday. The team announced the signing of former Jet Frankie Luvu. They did not announce any terms of the deal. Luvu was not tendered as a restricted free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Jets. He had 59 tackles, six sacks, 16 [more]

  • New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Could Net Billions for HBO

    In 2019, the year before everyone was stuck in their homes streaming Netflix, Hulu or Disney+, millions were glued to their TVs watching Game of Thrones. It ranked as HBO's most-watched show, and the...

  • Official who handled media at DHS under Trump: Biden admin is lying

    Former Assistant DHS Secretary for Public Affairs, Alexei Woltornist, criticizes the Biden administration for blocking media access to migrant detention facilities at the border.

  • 5 best EDGE defenders still remaining in 2nd wave of 2021 NFL free agency

    The Ravens need help at EDGE after losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Here are the best options available in 2021 NFL free agency

  • Kyle Petty: Hemric frustrated; Gragson becomes everyone’s punching bag

    NBC Sports' Kyle Petty offers his insight on the Daniel Hemric, Noah Gragson incident at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Major Teachers’ Union ‘Not Convinced’ New CDC Distancing Guidelines Effective

    The American Federation of Teachers is pushing back on new social-distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which state that students may be distanced by three to six feet apart while in a classroom. The AFT still has concerns about returning teachers to in-person learning with the updated guidelines, AFT president Randi Weingarten wrote in a letter to CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. With over 1.7 million members, the AFT is the second-largest teachers’ labor union in the U.S. Weingarten and AFT members “trust the CDC…to provide them with accurate information,” but they “are not convinced that the evidence supports changing physical distancing requirements at this time,” the letter states. “Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing.” Studies in school districts in Massachusetts and Wisconsin have indicated that students can return to in-person learning with social distancing of between three and six feet, as long as other coronavirus mitigation strategies are in place such as masking and good ventilation. Weingarten claimed that the studies “were not conducted in our nation’s highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges.” The letter comes amid a nationwide push to return students to the classroom following coronavirus-related disruptions. New York City high schools reopened on Monday after being closed since November amid high coronavirus spread in the city, while the city of San Francisco is suing its own school district to reopen following an entire year without in-person learning. Meanwhile, a CDC report found that in schools in Florida, many of which opened with mitigation guidelines in August, less than 1 percent of students contracted coronavirus at schools from August through December 2020. Among students who contracted coronavirus at school, none died and 101 were hospitalized. Those hospitalized amounted to about 0.000036 percent of the 2,809,553 students followed in the study.

  • Power Ranking After: Atlanta 1

    There’s a new leader in the Power Rankings this week – and Kyle Larson is just getting started. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Australia designates far-right group as terrorist organisation

    Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to imprison members of the neo-Nazi group. The classification of UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division - also known as SKD - follows a similar ruling made by Britain last year. "SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.

  • Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Corey Davis signed with Jets believing Sam Darnold would be QB: 'That's my understanding'

    Corey Davis may have given a hint about the Jets' plans for Sam Darnold.

  • Belize national team held at gunpoint while in Haiti for World Cup qualifier

    The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.

  • Dabo Swinney on Deshaun Watson: “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on”

    The NFL hasn’t said much, the Texans haven’t said much, Deshaun Watson hasn’t said much. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said more than anyone connected to Watson has said about his current legal issues. “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after a [more]