Isaiah Livers says goodbye to Michigan basketball, will not return for another season

Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers shoots against Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins during the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Isaiah Livers' Michigan basketball career is over.

The senior forward bid goodbye to the program on Thursday morning in a tweet. A program spokesperson later confirmed Livers' tweet was indicative of his decision to move on instead of take advantage of the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility.

Livers will leave Ann Arbor as one of the program's most decorated players in recent memory.

thank you michigan💛💙 — Isaiah (@isaiah__02) April 15, 2021

The 6-foot-7 forward from Kalamazoo appeared in 119 career games with 69 total starts. He won over 100 games during his time at U-M and scored 987 points — he likely would've scored over 1,000 points, but his senior season ended prematurely because of a stress injury in his foot.

Livers was one of three team captains last season as the Wolverines won the Big Ten title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. In 25 games, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and shot 43.1% from 3-point range.

Livers re-aggravated an injury to his right foot against Maryland in the Big Ten tournament and was sidelined for the remainder of the season. He recently had successful surgery on his foot, and is expected to be out for at least six months, which will prevent him from participating in the NBA combine or pre-draft workouts. He is projected by some to be a second-round pick.

For Livers, the foot injury was a bittersweet ending to an accomplished career. But he will still leave Ann Arbor having done what few other players have: Reach a national title game, win a conference championship and make the Sweet 16 three times.

Fellow U-M seniors Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown have also passed on the extra season, however senior guard Eli Brooks will return for next season.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers won't return for extra season