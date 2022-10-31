Isaiah Likely's best plays vs. Buccaneers Week 8
Watch the best plays from Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season
Watch the best plays from Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season
The Browns signed cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Graham has appeared in four games with the Browns this season. He has played 47 special teams snaps but has no statistics. The Bears made Graham a sixth-round selection in 2021, and he has played eight [more]
Breaking down the latest rumors and reports on the #Chiefs ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
From Christian McCaffrey's heroics to Patrick Peterson trolling Kyler Murray, NBC Sports Bay Area notes the good, bad and the ugly from Week 8.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens and the news sent shockwaves across social media.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.