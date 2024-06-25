Isaiah Likely says he'll be all over the field in the Ravens' offense this season

When Ravens starting tight end Mark Andrews missed the last six games of last season, backup Isaiah Likely played very well in his place. This year, the Ravens hope to have Andrews healthy for 17 games — but don't want to reduce Likely's role in the offense.

That means Likely and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have been doing plenty of work together this offseason to figure out new ways to use Likely, not just at tight end but all over the field.

"It's being a chess piece, being anywhere 'Monk' needs me to be in this offense – whether it's in the slot, in-line, in the backfield, split out wide by myself," Likely said, via the Ravens' website. "The more you know, the more you can stay on the field."

Likely said he doesn't need to campaign for more playing time because the coaching staff knows that he and Andrews are both excellent tight ends.

"They watch film. They see it," Likely said. "It's an emphasis for them to try to see what we can do on the field together and harp on the little things so we can get on the field together and make the most of it."