Isaiah Likely on Ravens 2nd year LB Trenton Simpson: He’s not scared to do anything

Trenton Simpson will have a bigger role in his second season, and as the Ravens enter the final stages of the off-season workout program, the former Clemson has earned a new fan in tight end Isaiah Likely.

Simpson switched jersey numbers this season, and he’ll be expected to perform after Patrick Queen signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, after an OTA practice, Likely had high praise for Simpson.

“He definitely looks bigger and stronger than last year and he’s definitely playing with a lot more [instincts,]” Likely said. “He’s not being as patient as he was last year. He’s playing with his athleticism, his intuition.”

Simpson improved daily as a rookie playing behind Roquan Smith and Queen at the inside linebacker spot.

The former Clemson linebacker gave a preview of his potential in the season finale against Pittsburgh, logging seven tackles and one sack on 26 snaps played.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire