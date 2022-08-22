How Isaiah Likely can emerge as a threat for the Ravens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Isaiah Likely
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While the 2021 NFL draft class had a clear choice for the top tight end, in the “unicorn” Kyle Pitts, the 2022 class had a few different options for TE1.

One of those has had himself quite the preseason.

Through two weeks, Isaiah Likely is emerging as quite the weapon for the Baltimore Ravens. Drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens, Likely has caught 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown over two preseason games. He began his NFL career with a four-reception effort against the Tennessee Titans, but his second outing is where he truly shined.

On Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Likely hauled in 8 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Over the course of these two games, Likely has demonstrated a few different ways where he can be a true threat for the Ravens in the passing game. While the Ravens already have one of the best tight ends in the game in Mark Andrews, Baltimore has a few different ways they can get Likely on the field at the same time. Last year, the Ravens ran 12 offensive personnel — with a pair of tight ends in the game — on nine percent of their snaps.

They also led the league in 22 personnel, running that 14% of the time.

 

Feel for the game

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Likely’s NFL journey began in the Greater Boston League in Massachusetts, where he started his high school career at Malden High School before transferring to Everett High School for his senior year. That season, Likely caught 59 passes for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns.

I relay this not as a former player in the GBL still bitter over losing to Everett during his own senior year, but to point out that Likely did that at wide receiver.

He did not make the switch to tight end until he was on campus at Coastal Carolina, but you can see that background as a wide receiver show up in his feel for the game. Likely has the ability to work himself open against coverage, drive back to the football to guarantee completions, and help out his quarterback in the scramble drill. All traits he probably picked up during his time at receiver.

Take this catch from Sunday night against the Cardinals:

His touchdown against Arizona came on a slant route, and while he is working against a linebacker, it offers a good example of his route-running, and his experience in stressing the leverage of a defender. Watch as Likely threatens the linebacker to the outside, before crossing his face and working himself open on the slant:

Granted, this is just through two preseason games, but Likely’s background as a receiver looks to be serving him well in the NFL.

 

A weapon at the catch point

(Michael Chow-Arizona Republic)

One of the things that stood out watching Likely at Coastal Carolina was how comfortable, and confident, he was at the catch point. Here is what I wrote about him last spring:

Again, it is likely due to his background as a receiver but Likely is the most comfortable player at the catch point in this class. He displays impressive strength at the catch point, is confident adjusting to off-target throws and balls placed outside of his frame, and had enough long speed to run away from defenders from all levels of the field.

This catch against Georgia State was a prime example:

On this play against the Titans, not only do you see the feel he has for the game show up, as he works himself open when Huntley breaks the pocket, but he also makes a tough adjustment to a low throw, with a defender draped on his back:

His ability to make the tough catch will serve him well, particularly in combination with his feel for the game.

A force after the catch

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

While the first two traits are impressive, what has stood out the most about his game is what he can do after the reception. Likely has been dynamic with the football in his hands through two preseason games, and his ability to turn short completions into big gains could be a critical weapon for the Ravens in the regular season.

That skill-set showed up early against the Titans, on his first reception of the preseason. After blocking on the edge he drifts to the flat, and makes a catch behind the line of scrimmage. This ends up being one of the more impressive three-yard gains you might see this season:

Then there was this catch-and-run from late in the second quarter. The Ravens dial up a simple double-stick concept, with Likely running the stick route from the inside trips alignment. The Cardinals are in man coverage on this play, and Likely works himself open against safety James Wiggins. After making the catch, he breaks free from Wiggins’ tackle attempt and darts upfield.

He next encounters safety Deionte Thompson, and makes him miss in the open field, en route to a 31-yard gain, the bulk of which came after the reception:

If he can turn in these kinds of plays on Sundays in the fall, the Ravens will have some options in the passing game.

And, after all, that might be the biggest point.

With the departure of Hollywood Brown to, well, Arizona, one of the biggest questions about the Ravens this season has been how they will generate explosive plays in the passing game. Much of that discussion has focused on Rashod Bateman and the wide receiver room, but as we have seen in the past few years, much of the Baltimore passing game runs through the tight end position.

Using both 12 and 22 personnel, the Ravens have relied on tight ends to manufacture plays in the passing game the past few seasons. With Likely’s skill-set on the field, Baltimore can look to continue that trend. He also has been used out of a few different alignments so far, whether aligned in-line, on a wing, in the slot or even flexed outside. As we get into the regular season, we could see the Ravens move him around even more, forcing defenses to account for him with different personnel packages.

Which could be a very good thing for the Baltimore passing game.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17

    Tyler Huntley could have just run out of bounds — after all, it was a preseason game — but the quarterback lowered his shoulder, took on two defenders and powered ahead for the first down. Rookie Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards, Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games by beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night. “It means a lot to us, just to show that every time you step on the field with the Ravens, you gotta be ready to play,” Huntley said.

  • Ravens’ preseason streak: How long is Baltimore’s win record?

    The Baltimore Ravens have the longest preseason win streak in NFL history. Heres how long it is and every game they have won since 2016.

  • Ravens 24, Cardinals 17: Individual stats from Arizona’s preseason loss

    We look at all the offensive, defensive and special teams stats for the players who showed up on the stat sheet.

  • Roquan Smith’s decision to bet on himself carries a real risk

    When someone bets on himself and wins, the outcome is widely celebrated. When someone bets on himself and loses, the result rarely gets mentioned. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has decided to bet on himself, refusing a long-term deal with the Bears and entering the last year of his rookie contract. So what’s the risk? To [more]

  • WATCH: Trevor Lawrence’s best plays vs. Steelers

    Trevor Lawrence highlights are the only way to cope with the #Jaguars one-point loss against the #Steelers

  • The Rush: The Storm head to Sin City, White reveals botched Brady-to-Vegas plot

    After sweeping the Washington Mystics, the Seattle Storm are on to the semifinal round of the WNBA Playoffs where they’ll face a familiar foe, the Las Vegas Aces. 41-year-old Sue Bird made history en route to the semis, as she is preparing to retire at the conclusion of this season. Elsewhere in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White was working to get Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski suited up in the black and silver… so who ruined the Raiders’ shot at greatness?

  • Ravens don’t think Travis Jones will miss extended time with knee injury

    The Ravens kept their preseason winning streak alive on Sunday, but they saw third-round pick Travis Jones go down with a knee injury. Jones got hurt in the fourth quarter and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that the defensive tackle hyperextended his knee. The rookie will not play again in the [more]

  • Jacob Harris continues to evolve: Where Rams' roster stands after preseason week 2

    Jacob Harris continues to evolve and strengthen his position in the receiver role after the Rams' preseason game against the Houston Texans.

  • Michigan gas prices continue to fall; drivers urged to be alert as school begins again

    Gas prices in Michigan were down 4 cents, with drivers paying $3.91 a gallon for regular unleaded, only a penny more than the national average.

  • 49ers signing Tashaun Gipson

    The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year. Gipson, 32, started his [more]

  • Ravens TE Isaiah Likely finds end zone to cap dominant night vs. Cardinals

    Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely scored his first NFL (preseason) touchdown on an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley.

  • Commanders activate tight end Logan Thomas from PUP list

    Logan Thomas is back for the Commanders.

  • Tom Brady returns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday

    Tom Brady rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday after being away from the team for personal reasons.

  • Vol. 6: 2022 Fall Camp Notebook

    BC held its second scrimmage of the preseason Sunday. Eagle Action has updates on the latest fall camp storylines.

  • Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

    Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates.

  • Kevin Stefanski: Josh Dobbs gave the guys opportunities to make plays

    With Jacoby Brissett currently slated to take over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, the Browns have Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen ostensibly competing to be Brissett’s backup. Dobbs’ performance in Sunday’s preseason game against the Eagles may have put him firmly ahead. Starting the contest and playing 55 percent [more]

  • Dolphins’ seventh-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson continues to impress

    Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson arrived at training camp knowing he had an uphill battle to make the roster: Tua Tagovailoa is the starter, and Teddy Bridgewater has the No. 2 job, and Thompson will have to perform well to convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks. Thompson is doing enough to make a good [more]

  • Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses At Monster Mania Convention

    Actor Gary Busey was charged with sexual offenses stemming from incidents that happened at the Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey, police said Saturday.

  • Aaron Donald plans to play at least through 2023

    The Rams have defensive tackle Aaron Donald under contract through 2024. The structure of the deal allows him to walk away with no financial consequence after the 2023 season. He possibly will. Donald told Peter King for his latest Football Morning in America column that Donald plans to keep playing at least through the 2023 [more]

  • Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?

    When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10. The [more]