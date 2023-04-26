Isaiah Lewis gaining NFL draft buzz
The Colorado Buffaloes football program has been a big talking point since the spring game with players leaving Boulder following the first live-action in the Deion Sanders era.
However, with the 2023 NFL draft coming up, there is at least one former Buffs player drawing interest: safety Isaiah Lewis. NFL insider Tanner Phifer mentioned that Lewis has garnered quite a bit of interest from a number of teams, including the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, among a number of others.
Lewis played in 43 career games and had 19 starts for Colorado, and he should be a name to watch for the next week, especially with all of the undrafted free agents.
🚨 Draft News🚨 Colorado S Isaiah Lewis has gained interest from the #Jets, #Broncos, #Cowboys, #Cardinals, #49ers, #Eagles, #Chiefs, #Colts, #Browns, and #Dolphins, per source.
I’m told that the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Colts texted over a questionnaire, while the Cardinals,… pic.twitter.com/u9sHHbQsMd
— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 25, 2023
In Lewis’ time in Boulder, he totaled 132 career tackles with 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.
The Buffs’ defense had a rough few years, but Lewis had been one of the bright spots and should at least get a look at a training camp invite.
Nate Landman and Carson Wells were the two Buffs last year who left for the NFL, and maybe Lewis can catch on to a 53-man roster.
